Josh Allen has been having an incredible 2024 campaign with the Buffalo Bills, and it looks like he's the frontrunner to win the MVP award this year. There have been a lot of impressive feats that the superstar quarterback has accomplished along the way, but a shocking injury development makes Allen's play even more mind-boggling.

It was known early in the year that Allen's left hand was a bit banged up, but for the most part, it didn't seem to have a massive impact on his play on the field. Recent reports have revealed that Allen was actually playing through a broken left hand, and that he's fully healthy for Buffalo's stretch run as they look to finally find their way to the Super Bowl.

“Sources say Allen has played through most of his MVP-caliber season with a fractured left hand,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported. “Allen broke his non-throwing hand in the fourth quarter of Week 1's win over the Cardinals…Allen said after the game that he was ‘fine' and he missed no time. On the team's subsequent injury reports, Allen was listed as a full participant…While it was known Allen had a hand injury — he was on the injury report until after Buffalo's Week 12 bye — the severity and nature of his injury was not previously known.”

Josh Allen fully healthy for Bills stretch run

Having a broken non-throwing hand is obviously much easier to overcome than having a broken throwing hand, but the fact that Allen was able to play through this injury is just absurd. And the fact that he has been able to put MVP-caliber numbers while helping Buffalo look like the best team in the league just adds to what he's done this season.

With three games left, Allen appears well on his way to leading the Bills on a deep playoff run this year. And now that he is fully healthy, he will look to put the finishing touches on what would be his first-ever MVP campaign. Allen will have a great shot to further solidify his case when Buffalo takes on the lowly New England Patriots in Week 16.