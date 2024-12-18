The Buffalo Bills are having a 2024 season to remember. Buffalo is 11-3 heading into Week 16 after delivering a huge win against Detroit on Sunday. The Bills are under a microscope after giving up 40+ points in two straight games. However, one former Bills player has complete faith in the team because of Josh Allen.

Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs heaped some huge praise on Josh Allen during a recent interview.

“Obviously, it’s no secret that Josh Allen is amazing,” Diggs said via Good Morning Football on Tuesday. “As far as seeing him game in and game out. He’s making those plays. It’s not new to me at all, It’s not new to nobody in the league. I feel like it’s just his respect kind of coming full circle, finally getting that credit that he deserves. He’s playing at a very high level. I feel like he deserves it.”

Diggs and Allen famously had a falling out over the last year, which led to Buffalo trading Diggs to Houston this offseason.

However, Josh Allen has gone out of his way to maintain a positive attitude towards Diggs in the media.

Bills fans probably don't miss Diggs too much because Allen has been thriving throughout the 2024 season without him.

Micah Parsons recently dropped ‘superstar' take on Bills' Josh Allen

Stefon Diggs is not the only player who is singing Allen's praises.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gave Allen even more praise on The Edge with Micah Parsons on Tuesday.

“They’re doing this without none of the top receivers they had previously the year before,” Parsons said. “Gabe Davis is not on the Buffalo Bills. Stefon Diggs is not on the Buffalo Bills. So it’s impressive what Josh Allen has been able to do and the points he’s been putting up without a more talented roster. Now this is what a superstar quarterback caliber looks like. You know he’s getting paid the big bucks and he’s playing at such a high level. It’s so impressive.”

Parsons is right to praise Allen because he is legitimately playing like one of the best players in the NFL. Allen is having the best season of his career and is a shoe-in for this year's MVP award.

Allen has thrown for 3,395 yards with 25 touchdowns and only five interceptions this season. He has also added a whopping 11 rushing touchdowns and 484 rushing yards.

The Bills have a great shot at winning the Super Bowl this season with Josh Allen playing at the height of his powers.

Next up for the Bills is a Week 16 matchup against the Patriots.