The Buffalo Bills survived against the Miami Dolphins on Wild Card Weekend. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a bit of a rough go at times despite the Bills being massive favorites.

The Bills will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. But one NFL analyst isn’t buying Buffalo as a legitimate contender for one specific reason.

“I’ve said it all season, but it was apparent Sunday in the way the Dolphins played: NO ONE is scared of the Bills receivers,” NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms tweeted on Wednesday.

The Bills received big performances from their top two receivers against Miami. Stefon Diggs had seven catches for 114 yards in the win. Meanwhile, Gabriel Davis caught six passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Beyond that, the results weren’t great. Rookie Khalil Shakir was the best of the rest, catching three passes for 51 yards during the victory. Cole Beasley scored a touchdown but had just two catches.

“Guys off the street are playing meaningful snaps. Diggs is great, but Josh Allen does not have the weapons other QBs playing this weekend have,” Simms continued in his tweet.

Buffalo’s defense certainly has a tall task ahead of them. They will face a Bengals team that features a one-two punch of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at Joe Burrow’s disposal.

The Bills can trust that Davis and Diggs will come up big when needed. However, a big performance down the depth chart could undoubtedly go a long way in helping them advance.

This playoff matchup marks the first time the two teams have played since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac event. That game, played in Cincinnati, was canceled by the NFL and not rescheduled.