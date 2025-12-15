The Los Angeles Rams have seen plenty of great receivers come through the building over the years, but what Puka Nacua has put together over the past two weeks puts him in truly rare company.

According to the team, Nacua has totaled 336 receiving yards across his last two games. The last Rams player to reach that mark in a two-game span was Torry Holt back in 2003. That’s a reminder of how dominant Nacua has been during this late-season push.

Nacua’s latest explosion came against the Detroit Lions, where he consistently torched coverage and became the focal point of the Rams’ offense. Matthew Stafford leaned heavily on his top wideout, and Nacua rewarded that trust by winning at every level of the field. Nacua caught 9 catches for 181 yards, giving Stafford an option every time he was in trouble.

For head coach Sean McVay, Nacua’s rise has reshaped the offense. With defenses forced to account for him on every snap, the Rams have found more space elsewhere while still feeding their most reliable weapon. McVay even dubbed him “Pac-Man” after the Lions game, an apt nickname for a receiver who keeps devouring yardage.

Putting Nacua next to a franchise icon like Holt isn’t something the Rams do lightly. Holt defined an era of Rams football, and seeing his name resurface in the record book speaks volumes about the level Nacua is operating at right now.

As the Rams fight to stay relevant in the playoff picture, Nacua’s surge couldn’t come at a better time. Big games matter more in December, and history tends to remember players who deliver when it counts.

Two games, 336 yards, and a stat line that hasn’t been matched in over 20 years, Puka Nacua is no longer just having a great season. He’s carving out his place in Rams history.