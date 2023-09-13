Players across the NFL are becoming more vocal about the injuries caused by playing on turf after Aaron Rodgers went down with a devastating torn achilles on the first series of his Jets debut. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the latest player to join in on the call for stadiums to utilize grass instead of turf to help prevent injuries.

Following the injury to Rodgers, Allen said, “We've been pushing for this a long time as players. The way our bodies feel after turf games, or after turf practices, is significantly different than on grass,” via NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.

Josh Allen joins several players including Breece Hall, David Bakhtiari, Randall Cobb, and Darius Slay who have all spoken out against turf since Rodgers' injury on Monday Night Football. On Wednesday, NFL Player's Association executive director Lloyd Howell released a statement supporting the movement for grass stadiums.

Since, Roger Goodell has responded during an appearance on ESPN First Take saying that they will rely on science to make any sort of decisions on grass or turf fields going forward.

As of right now, 14 stadiums have turf fields while 16 have stadiums with real grass. Lambeau Field, where Rodgers played with the Packers for his entire career until he was traded to the Jets, has grass. The Jets play on turf along with the Giants at MetLife stadium, which has become notorious for injuries over the year. Despite installing new turf ahead of this season, the Jets still lost their star quarterback.

Josh Allen's Bills also play on turf at Highmark Stadium, but the push from players like Allen, Hall, and Bakhtiari amidst a star like Rodgers getting hurt, could drive the league to shift away from turf fields once and for all.