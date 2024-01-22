Will the Bills get back into it without Khalil Shakir?

The Buffalo Bills are clawing themselves back into this game against the Kansas City Chiefs. They suffered what looked like a horrendous call for a fake punt. A few snaps later Josh Allen had to see one of his weapons not doing very well. Sean McDermott needs to make tough decisions and some of them will have to revolve around Khalil Shakir.

The Bills are losing a big weapon in their offensive arsenal. Khalil Shakir went down against the Chiefs. He is now headed to be evaluated. However, it is suspected that he suffered a tough shoulder injury. Sean McDermott's staff have labeled him as ‘questionable' for the rest of this matchup, via Alaina Getzenberg. This means that Josh Allen loses a big contributor in receptions.

So far, Shakir has been the leader in the Bills receiving corps. On just six receptions, he notched 34 receiving yards and even got them a touchdown. Now, Allen will have to do a lot of things such that McDermott's squad stays afloat. Overall, he has been an all-around offensive mastermind for them with 23 completions out of 32 attempts. This has gotten the Bills 163 passing yards.

More than just passing, Allen looks like a running back in this game. He has 66 rushing yards on 11 carries which got the Bills two runs to the end zone for six points. Dalton Kincaid is stepping up for them as the Bills are just three points behind. Will they pull off the win despite this tough and unexpected injury against the Chiefs?