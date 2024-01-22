Von Miller doesn't even know what sport Patrick Mahomes is playing sometimes.

Sometimes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes it look like he is playing a different sport compared to others on the field with the magic tricks he pulls off. Buffalo Bills OLB Von Miller can confirm that how it feels like playing against Mahomes.

When asked what makes Mahomes so different and special, Miller said that when the Chiefs star gets to scrambling, he runs like he's on a basketball court, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

Miller spoke about Mahomes using angles when he rushes the football, stepping forward then backwards before flipping the ball to an open wide receiver. No wonder defenders have such a difficult time playing football against the son of a former professional baseball player who uses basketball-like moves to befuddle opponents.

Bills must stop Mahomes in playoff mode

While Mahomes' throws regularly make highlight reels, as Miller noted, the QB loves to break out his running ability during the playoffs. His career high in rushing (regular season or playoffs) came against Miller's Bills in the 2021 season's divisional round overtime epic, when Mahomes picked up 69 yards on just seven carries.

For reference, Mahomes has rushed for 50+ yards nine times in the regular season. In the postseason? Three times.

Mahomes' coach Andy Reid noted that what makes his signal caller isn't necessarily his speed. Instead, it's the inability of a defense to track Mahomes down once he takes off. That echos Miller's claims that Mahomes is a master manipulator of space and running angles, as opposed to blowing by someone with pure speed.