Josh Allen and Travis Kelce had an interesting exchange

The divisional playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs has lived up to the hype so far, and as the game entered halftime with the Bills leading by the score of 17-13, Josh Allen and Travis Kelce were seen sharing some trash talk on their way into the locker room.

Travis Kelce and Josh Allen chirping on their way into the tunnel 😂🙌 🎥: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/kUgc16a9Ob — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 22, 2024

These two teams have played some classic games over the years, and this is shaping up to be another one. The trash talk between Josh Allen and Travis Kelce adds to the intrigue of the matchup, and will likely fuel some parting jabs for the winning team.

The Chiefs have won two championships in recent memory, and are trying to go back-to-back this season. The Bills are trying to get over the hump. They have beaten this iteration of the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes, but in the regular season. Last time these two matched up in the playoffs, it was an overtime thriller that went in favor of the Chiefs, after the Bills blew a lead with 13 seconds left.

The winner of this game will move on to take on the Baltimore Ravens on the road in the AFC Championship game. The Ravens themselves will be tough to beat for either one of these teams, especially on the road. Regardless, this game might go down as the best of the season, and it was shown to be getting testy between Kelce and Allen.

Allen and Patrick Mahomes going up against each other will always get attention. Only time will tell who comes out on top this time around.