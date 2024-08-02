The Buffalo Bills are ready to make another deep playoff run in 2024. Buffalo has gotten to the doorstep of the Super Bowl repeatedly over the past several seasons, but they always seem to get bounced by the Kansas City Chiefs. This has caused some to suggest that the Buffalo Bills are “underdogs” ahead of the 2024 season. Don't tell Josh Allen that, though.

Allen recently appeared on Up & Adams with Kay Adams. On the program, Adams asked Allen if the Bills are underdogs in the 2024 NFL season.

Allen's response should not surprise Bills fans.

“If you're asking from like the media perspective, sure,” Allen began. “But from inside this group, no it's business as usual. We're working hard. Coach McDermott always has great messaging for us that we try to follow [as an organization.] It starts from the top. The players that [GM Brandon] Beane has brought in have been such a great culture fit for us and what we've got going on here.”

The Bills clearly aren't underdogs in the traditional sense. They have a superstar QB, solid coaching staff, and enough skill position players on both sides of the ball to be dangerous.

If underdog means that they have to deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, then I suppose that's true. However, I don't believe that the Bills will ever be too big of underdogs while Josh Allen is their QB.

We can't wait to see the Bills return to the gridiron later this fall!

Von Miller makes blunt Super Bowl prediction about the 2024 Buffalo Bills

Von Miller is incredibly high on the Bills' chances to succeed in 2024.

Miller recently talked about his team on SiriusXM. He praised both Josh Allen and Sean McDermott while making bold claims about the team's possibilities this fall.

“We have got a great quarterback and that's all going to revolve around him. You've got to play great defense and we played great defense historically here. It's just a matter of time before we get over the hump,” Miller declared.

Miller shared some interesting insights from his time in Denver.

“I reference my days back in Denver. First year with Peyton Manning and we were supposed to win it that year. It had the mile-high miracle with Jacoby Jones over the top, rest in peace. Next year, we had another great team and we got to the Super Bowl. Peyton Manning had one of the best years ever in NFL history in 2013. I think he threw for 54 touchdowns. We had five guys or over with ten touchdowns or more and we go to play the Seattle Seahawks. We lose,” Miller said.

He then mentioned that his Denver team that actually won the Super Bowl wasn't as talented, but they still got the job done.

“That team probably was not as talented as all the other teams that we had. But, we found a way to win. We won nine games within three points or less and ended up going to the Super Bowl and then winning. That's the kind of feeling that I have here. You just have to keep going at it. We still have a great quarterback. Eventually, it's going to go in,” he declared.

Bills fan hope that you're right, Von.