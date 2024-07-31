The Buffalo Bills are expected to be less loaded in terms of offense due to Stefon Diggs' departure. Josh Allen will get new weapons and explore better synergies with his previous pass catchers under Sean McDermott's system as a result. While a lot of analysts posit a worse ending for this team, Von Miller has a different feel about their Super Bowl chances during his run at the Bills training camp.

Von Miller remains the veteran in the Bills' defensive squad. The Super Bowl champion will be seen earning $20 million per year up until the 2027 season. So, this means that his days in the league and probably in the squad are numbered. Along with all of that, Josh Allen and Sean McDermott's championship window is also rapidly closing. All of this pressure would surely make someone in their system quite nervous, right?

Well, those concerns really don't faze Miller. He outlined his confidence in Allen and McDermott's leadership, via SiriusXM.

“We have got a great quarterback and that's all going to revolve around him. You've got to play great defense and we played great defense historically here. It's just a matter of time before we get over the hump,” he declared.

Everything feels right in the Bills system

Before joining the Bills on a six-year deal, Von Miller was most notably known for his run with the Denver Broncos. It is that experience with the Super Bowl-winning team that he used to sense if everything felt right.

“I reference my days back in Denver. First year with Peyton Manning and we were supposed to win it that year. It had the mile-high miracle with Jacoby Jones over the top, rest in peace. Next year, we had another great team and we got to the Super Bowl. Peyton Manning had one of the best years ever in NFL history in 2013. I think he threw for 54 touchdowns. We had five guys or over with ten touchdowns or more and we go to play the Seattle Seahawks. We lose,” Miller said about all the heartbreaks.

Before Stefon Diggs left Josh Allen and Sean McDermott, they also had their fair share of curses. They have lost in the Divisional round for the third straight year now. However, the Bills always manage to be at the top of their conference. These experiences in the postseason build up. Miller has seen this before which is the reason why he feels like they could actually pull it off this time around just like the 2016 Broncos.

“That team probably was not as talented as all the other teams that we had. But, we found a way to win. We won nine games within three points or less and ended up going to the Super Bowl and then winning. That's the kind of feeling that I have here. You just have to keep going at it. We still have a great quarterback. Eventually, it's going to go in,” he declared.

Will he be proven right by February of 2025?