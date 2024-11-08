The Buffalo Bills will be facing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1o, but they will be without one of their key wide receivers. Keon Coleman has been ruled out with a wrist injury, according to head coach Sean McDermott. Coleman suffered the injury during their Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Josh Allen threw a pass to Coleman down the sideline, and he took a big hit from Jordan Poyer, who also made contact with his head and was penalized. Coleman left the game after taking most of that hit to his wrist, and now the Bills will be down a receiver in Week 10.

McDermott noted earlier in the week that Coleman would not practice, and that could last longer than just this week, but they were still evaluating.

Coleman has had a solid rookie season for the Bills with 22 receptions for 417 yards and three touchdowns, as Allen has spread the wealth among his receivers. For now, Allen will have to go to his other targets such as Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid against the Colts.

Bills dealing with injuries at wide receiver

Not only is Keon Coleman dealing with a wrist injury, but Amari Cooper is listed as questionable ahead of Week 10 with a wrist injury. Sean McDermott shared an update about Cooper and what his availability will look like.

“To be honest, I just listen to what the trainer says and when he gets the green light, that’s when he’s playing and we haven't gotten that to this point,” McDermott said. “All the while, somebody else has to step up for Keon [Coleman] if Amari can’t go.”

Cooper was injured against the Seattle Seahawks and missed their Week 9 game, and there's a chance that he could miss his second game in a row. If two of the receivers can't go, the Bills may rely more on the run game, or Allen may still be able to distribute the ball at a high level if need be.

The Bills are currently 7-2 and one of the top teams in the AFC, next to the Kansas City Chiefs, who they play in Week 11. Hopefully, both Coleman and Cooper will be healthy by the time that game comes around, as it'll probably be the biggest matchup for either team so far this season.

Both Allen and Patrick Mahomes have been playing at a high level, and it will come down to them to see which team leaves with the victory.