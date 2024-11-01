Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper missed practice on Wednesday due to a wrist injury, and fans are concerned about his status for Week 9's matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The 6-2 Bills are going for their seventh victory of the 2024 NFL season, which could result in them having the second-best record in the AFC, trailing the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who remain undefeated at 7-0. However, if Cooper is unavailable, beating the Dolphins would be all the more challenging in their divisional matchup.

On Friday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott delivered an update on Cooper, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Bills coach Sean McDermott said WRs Amari Cooper (wrist) and Curtis Samuel (pec) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. Miami,” Pelissero reported.

Buffalo defeated the Seattle Seahawks 31-10 in Week 8. Cooper, who finished with a modest three yards on one catch, didn't significantly impact the win but entered the matchup with two impressive performances. One was against the Tennesse Titans in his Bills debut, and the other was against the Philadelphia Eagles in his last game with the Cleveland Browns before Cooper was traded to the Bills ahead of Week 7.

Amari Cooper finished with 66 receiving yards and a touchdown on four receptions, averaging 16.5 yards per catch in a 34-10 win over the Titans before his wrist injury after hauling four receptions for 42 yards in a 20-16 loss against the Eagles.

How Bills can clinch a playoff spot by Week 11

The Buffalo Bills continue to separate themselves from the pack in the AFC East division. With a 6-2 record, a win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 would put them on the path of clinching a playoff spot, as the Bills are three wins away from mathematically three wins away.

However, they will need the Patriots, the Jets, and the Dolphins to lose their upcoming three games, which the Bills could assist in with a victory over their upcoming opponent.