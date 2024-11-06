The Buffalo Bills could be without a key weapon for Josh Allen in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Wide receiver Keon Coleman suffered a wrist injury in Week 9 versus the Miami Dolphins and may not play this weekend. However, the team is still evaluating. Via Alaina Getzenberg:

“Sean McDermott said that WR Keon Coleman won't practice on Wednesday and that it could be “more than just this week,” but that they are still evaluating. He is not ruled out for this week's game vs. the Colts.”

Wednesday is just a walkthrough for the Bills, but it's still concerning. It does appear that minimal information about the injury is available right now.

If Coleman does miss time, it would be a blow to the Buffalo offense. The former Florida State Seminole is enjoying a solid rookie campaign, reeling in 22 receptions for 417 yards and three touchdowns. He's been one of Allen's most important targets alongside Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid.

On Tuesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said they will know more about the injury as the week rolls on:

“I'll know more as we move through the week here,” McDermott said of Coleman, via Bills.com. “Just holding out hope one way here or the other, but we'll see. We'll see where it goes.”

The team is currently thriving with a 7-2 record, sitting at the top of the AFC East, which is one of the worst divisions in the league in '24. All three other teams — the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots — sit below .500.

Buffalo has won four in a row and beat the Dolphins 30-27 on Sunday. Allen threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Shakir led the way with six receptions for 50 yards out wide. If Coleman misses a game or two it wouldn't be the end of the world for the Bills, but it just means the likes of Shakir, Kincaid, Ray Davis, and Mack Hollins would need to step up.