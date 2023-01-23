Von Miller and the Buffalo Bills could not overcome a determined Cincinnati Bengals team in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday, losing 27-10 on home field to end their season in devastating fashion.

The Bengals were the better team from start to finish in Buffalo, with Joe Burrow outplaying Josh Allen and the Bengals offense having their way with a bruised Bills’ secondary. Miller spoke about the disappointing loss on Monday during the team’s media availability.

“When you’ve been there and seen it, it’s that much more depressing,” Miller said Monday, according to NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano.

Miller won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021-22, after they defeated these same Bengals 23-20 in Feb. 2022.

“We weren’t able to run the ball and convert consistently,” Miller continued. “[Once we fell behind 14-0], I don’t think it would have mattered if we had snow shoes on yesterday.”

The snow certainly seemed to be a factor for the Bills, who couldn’t get their footing on a slippery field, while the Bengals had much less problem with the weather.

Von Miller also mentioned in the media availability that he was a great recruiter: “I missed out on Odell Beckham, but that’s really it. And I don’t think the door’s closed on OBJ either.”

It’s an intriguing comment from the 33-year-old outside linebacker, as Odell Beckham would be quite an interesting fit in Buffalo.

Regardless, it was a demoralizing end to the season for Von Miller, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, who will try to look for answers in the offseason to the question that is the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.