By Gerard Samillano

The Buffalo Bills will be without Von Miller for the rest of the season. The star defensive end suffered a knee injury a couple of weeks back. Miller and the team debated on playing through the injury with a knee brace. In the end, though, both parties agreed that season-ending surgery was the best option for his career.

Because of that, several of Von Miller’s Bills teammates paid tribute to him in their own way. Buffalo players sported a Miller T-Shirt while warming up for their game against the New York Jets. In less than a season, Miller has already endeared himself to his teammates. That’s great to see.

The #Bills defensive line rocking Von Miller shirts pregame. pic.twitter.com/Msou3LFA0R — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 11, 2022

The Bills signed Von Miller to a huge deal in the offseason. The goal was simple; improve their already great defense by adding one of the best pass-rushers in league history. Prior to his injury, Miller was balling out for Buffalo, staying true to his game-wrecking abilities.

Without Von Miller, the Bills’ defense will be slightly hampered for the rest of the year. That’s not to say they’ll be bad; they still have plenty of capable bodies up front and in the secondary. However, Miller commands so much attention when he’s on the field. His presence will definitely be missed on the squad.

Despite being crowned as the pre-season favorites, the Bills have had their fair share of struggles this season. Josh Allen’s elbow injury seemingly sapped him of some of his game-breaking abilities. That, combined with the Dolphins’ sudden ascent, puts their hold of the AFC East crown in jeopardy.