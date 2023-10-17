With Damien Harris suffering a scary injury in the Buffalo Bills Week 6 win over the New York Giants, the team is devising their plan to find a replacement. Originally, Leonard Fournette seemed to be a major focus in that plan.

Fournette, who is still a free agent, was expected to visit Buffalo. However, Fournette is now not planning to meet with the Bills or any team on Tuesday, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The running back is reportedly drawing interest from numerous teams across the league with Buffalo still being interested.

Harris was taken from the field in an ambulance after suffering a scary neck injury. The running back was released from the hospital, but was diagnosed with a concussion. Due to the severity of the injury, Harris might be forced to miss some time.

In his absence, the Bills have James Cook ready to lead the backfield. He has run for 363 yards and a touchdown this season and has double digit carries in all but one game. However, behind Cook, Buffalo has just veteran Latavius Murray.

Leonard Fournette has been out of the league since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to move on this offseason. Still, he ran for 668 yards and three touchdowns last season. He had 812 yards and eight touchdowns a season prior as Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl.

Fournette has been patiently waiting to find the right NFL opportunity. That opportunity might come with the Bills after Damien Harris' injury. But neither side is ready to jump the gun just yet. While Buffalo has interest, both sides still haven't met to talk numbers.