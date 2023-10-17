The Buffalo Bills' performance throughout the season has been night and day. However, Josh Allen's squad predicates its success on impressive all-around offensive performances, ones with superb rushing, passing, and receiving. But, it seems like James Cook is going to need a bit of backup in running the ball. Thankfully, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Leonard Fournette has made himself available to meet with the team. This happens after they just barely squeaked by the New York Giants.

Leonard Fournette is set to go to the Bills facilities after they have won over the Giants, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The former Buccaneers star is going to add much-needed depth at the running back position. Also, he will take some rushing responsibilities out of Josh Allen's shoulders.

The Bills have a decent running back core led by James Cook. But, they often fall short of getting massive yard progression for the squad. Recently, they only ran the ball for 128 yards against the Giants. Although, this was barely eclipsed by the Saquon Barkley-led offense that completed 132 rushing yards on their carries.

Furthermore, a huge indicator of their need for Fournette is the variance of sets that they called. The Bills only managed to have 59 total plays. The New York team called 73 of them which means they got beat out in offensive flexibility. This could be a need to press the panic button.

Will they sign the former star out of Tampa Bay? Will they make the most out of him by using fresh schematics in rushing?