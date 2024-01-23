What's next for Micah Hyde?

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde might have already played his last game in the NFL. Following Buffalo's crushing 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round on Sunday, Hyde appeared to hint at hanging it up for good (via Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic).

End of the road in the NFL for Bills' Micah Hyde?

“Bills safety Micah Hyde said he’s up in the air as to whether or not he’ll continue his playing career. Hyde, 33, is a free agent in March.”

However, Hyde also said that he's going to take some time before making a final decision on his future in the pros.

“I just have no idea what the future holds right now,” Hyde said, per Mark Gaughan of Buffalo News. “I’m going to sit down, maybe in a couple weeks or something, and talk to the wife and talk to the family. But we’ll see. I’m in no rush, no rush at all.”

Hyde missed most of the 2022 NFL season because of a neck injury and then played 14 games in the 2023 campaign. He was sidelined for the other four outings in 2023 after sustaining a stinger after absorbing a hit in a game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. He was able to make it back in time for the Bills' final four assignments of the season and play in the playoffs. Against the Chiefs, Hyde posted four total tackles.

Hyde spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, who selected him in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. In 2017, he signed a five-year deal with the Bills worth $30.5 million and inked a two-year extension worth $19.25 million in 2021.