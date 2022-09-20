Odell Beckham Jr., Tyreek Hill drop awestruck reactions to Stefon Diggs’ crazy night vs. Titans

Stefon Diggs was simply unstoppable Monday night against the Tennessee Titans at home, and fellow football stars like Odell Beckham Jr. and Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill have gone on Twitter to react to the explosive performance of the Buffalo Bills star wide receiver.

Hat trick ! @stefondiggs — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 20, 2022

Allen & Diggs connection is crazy — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 20, 2022

The Titans did not really look like they had a chance at slowing down the connection of Diggs and Bills quarterback Josh Allen, with the tandem repeatedly punching Tennessee’s defense in the mouth. Diggs finished the game with 148 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He nearly pulled down all the passes that went his way, as he recorded 12 receptions on 14 targets. He was the only Bills player who got more than four targets from Allen. Stefon Diggs was clearly going to have an increased role in the Titans game with Gabriel Davis ruled out before the contest because of an ankle injury. Even without Davis, the Bills did not look hindered by his absence at all on offense, with Allen and Stefon Diggs playing sweet music together. It’s a scary sight for future Bills opponents, especially when considering Buffalo also had a ton of success burning the Los Angeles Rams’ stop unit in Week 1.

Allen, on the other hand, threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions while completing 26-of-38 passes.

The Titans had no answer for Diggs and the Bills, who came away with an easy 41-7 victory. Buffalo can look forward to picking up its third win in a row in Week 3 against Hill and the Dolphins on the road.