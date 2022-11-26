Published November 26, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills walked away with a crucial win on Thanksgiving over the Detroit Lions, but they also suffered a devastating blow as star pass-rusher Von Miller went down with a knee injury. Thankfully his ACL is intact, but it’s clear Miller will miss time as he was already ruled out for next Thursday’s matchup with the New England Patriots.

On Friday, head coach Sean McDermott broke his silence on Von’s injury and emphasized a “next man-up” mentality.

Via PFT:

“Yeah, Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from there,” McDermott said in video from the Bills.

“He’s a future Hall of Famer for a reason,” McDermott said. “That said, we’ve got to move forward this week. The person or the people responsible to step in and step up have got to do the job, and that’s the way it goes.”

Miller has a lateral meniscus tear. He’ll need surgery likely after the season. There is no question the Bills defense will hurt with his absence because after all, he is truly a game-changer. The veteran has 21 total tackles and eight sacks in 2022, making his presence felt for Buffalo each and every week.

But as McDermott said, the Bills need to simply move on and just try and win some football games. There is no clear timetable of when Miller could return either, it just comes down to how he responds to rehab. After facing New England, Buffalo takes on the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. This is a resilient team and their pass rush will certainly be tested without Miller.