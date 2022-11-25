Published November 25, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills won a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit against the Lions on Thursday. However, it might have been a pyrrhic victory as Pro Bowl defensive end Von Miller was injured. Miller was injured late in the first half and was carted to the locker room. He was immediately ruled out for the game, creating pessimism that he might have torn his ACL.

On Friday, Miller was sent for his MRI on his knee. A massive sigh of relief can probably be heard around Buffalo as it revealed he did not tear his ACL, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Sources: #Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller did not tear his ACL. There is concern about his lateral meniscus, tho. He’s out at least a week or 10 days while he figures it out. He’ll have surgery — the question is now or after the season. This is all following the MRI today. pic.twitter.com/rXIUIE11lw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2022

There is however concern that there is lateral meniscus damage. He is certainly out through Week 13 and currently listed out indefinitely. Miller will require surgery but the question is will he get the surgery done during the season or afterwards.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Von Miller intends on gathering more medical information over the next week or two and will not make any decisions during that time. The injury is on the same knee that he tore his ACL back in 2013 with the Denver Broncos.

The Bills defense, which was a huge strength for them last season, is starting to wear thin. They lost All-Pro safety Micah Hyde for the year with a neck injury. Defensive end Greg Rousseau and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds have been out for weeks. The Bills however did get former Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White back from his own ACL tear on Thursday. But he was mostly ineffective on limited snaps against the Lions.

Buffalo has Super Bowl aspirations but that could take a hit if Miller is unable to return this season.