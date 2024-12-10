When Josh Allen scored his fourth, then fifth, then sixth touchdown in Week 14, Buffalo Bills fans knew they were witnessing something special.

Personally accounting for 36 points plus over 50 points in fantasy football, Allen had arguably his signature game in what is shaping up to be a Hall of Fame career, but in the end, his efforts were for nothing, as the Los Angeles Rams squeaked out a win on their home turf by two points.

How could the Bills waste such an incredible performance by their star quarterback after securing massive wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers? Well, in head coach Sean McDermott's opinion, it's because the Bills let Allen down as he noted after the game.

“I mean, incredible. We’ve got to do a better job around him. Like I said, if you look at the game, it's the line of scrimmage, being able to run the ball with their running back. It's the line of scrimmage on defense. It's special teams giving up big plays,” McDermott told reporters.

“When you lose two of the three, and the line of scrimmage overall, you're making it really hard. You’ve got to score forty-something points, and even then, you're holding your breath to win, right? Sometimes, if you look at it the right way and you're able to make the adjustments you have to make, sometimes it can be as hard as it is, a good reminder of what you need to do every week in this league and how we have to adjust as a football team. Next week is a challenging game as well. They're all challenging, right? Against a really good football team on the road. So we've got our work cut out for us this week.”

Is McDermott correct? Did the Bills let their quarterback down? Well, when you consider Buffalo scored on six of their nine offensive drives and still lost, the blame certainly has to fall somewhere, and Allen's shoulders should not be where it lies.

Sean McDermott explains why the Bills went for a TD instead of a FG

Elsewhere during his post-game media session, McDermott was asked about his decision to go for it on fourth down from the 16-yard line when he could have easily gone for three and put some much-needed points on the board with far less risk.

While the decision would have been controversial if it didn't work, McDermott believed that taking a shot at the end zone gave the team their best shot to win, which, frankly, is completely fair.

“We felt like we were going to take shots into the end zone from there, which we did. I think it was the next play or two, we took a shot in the end zone,” McDermott told reporters. “Again, the way we looked at it, it may not be the way everyone looks at it, but when you're in a healthy set of sticks… so you're in first down, and you're going…hey, let's take some shots to the end zone, which we did. You don't want to necessarily kick it there until the clock… There's a kind of a line of demarcation on the game clock as well that factors in. So we were still above that at that point where we felt like we could save those timeouts and whatnot and still have a chance. Again, neither option is great, and then we had the ball at the one-yard line so we felt like, hey, let's go with our best play right here.”

Now granted, had the Bills settled for the field goal, the game would have still been within reach, as they still would have been within a touchdown of the Rams' final score when everything was said and done. Still, having the chutzpah to really go for it when Allen was white hot deserves credit, even if the final score of the game didn't fall their way.