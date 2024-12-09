The Buffalo Bills are probably still in shock after what happened on Sunday. Buffalo lost a close game 44-42 against Los Angeles despite a heroic 21-point fourth-quarter comeback. Bills QB Josh Allen is responsible for that comeback effort, but he is also partially to blame for the way the game concluded.

Allen is not without blame for the way Buffalo lost on Sunday. That may sound like an odd criticism to throw at a player who scored six combined touchdowns with no turnovers. However, there was one sequence in the game that cost Buffalo what would become a crucial timeout.

Allen took responsibility for what went wrong on a quarterback sneak that forced Sean McDermott to use a timeout. That timeout could have given the Bills another opportunity to win the game on the final offensive drive of their final offensive drive.

“I just try to run the call as best as I can,” Allen said, addressing the sequence in question. “I've got to find a way to get in.”

To Allen's credit, he was responsible for a 17-point fourth-quarter comeback to get the Bills back into the game. He became the only QB since Otto Graham to record three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in a single game in NFL history.

His teammates recognize that despite the loss, Allen's display of tenacity was incredibly impressive.

“You can't make that up,” teammate Ty Johnson said. “You see that hunger to keep making plays and put points on the board. It's a spectacle to see and I'm glad to be his teammate.”

Why the Bills should not panic after surprising loss to Rams in Week 14

There are plenty of positive takeaways from Sunday's tragic loss against the Rams.

The Bills proved that their offense can be truly special in crucial moments. Even though Buffalo did not win the game, they put up a ton of points in the second half when they needed them most. This is a trait that can serve them well in the postseason.

Speaking of playoffs, this loss does not hurt Buffalo's playoff standings much, if at all. The Bills have already clinched a playoff berth and will win the AFC East, guaranteeing that they have a home playoff game in the first round. They were already one game behind Kansas City, so their hopes of having a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC are not in their own hands.

The Bills would have to count on the Chiefs losing multiple games in the last four weeks of the regular season to have a chance at the No. 1 seed. Kansas City plays Cleveland, Houston, Pittsburgh, and Denver, and they are likely to win all of those games.

All of that to say: the Bills will be fine despite losing this game.

Next up for the Bills is a Week 15 matchup against the Lions.