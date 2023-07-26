During the Buffalo Bills minicamp, Stefon Diggs was not on the same page with Sean McDermott and the rest of the organization. However, as training camp gets going for the Bills, McDermott pumps the brakes on any concerns with Diggs, reports ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper.

“We’re in a good spot. Stef is ready to practice. He is in the locker room right now. . . . We’re in a good spot. As far as the team is concerned, we have a lot of work to do. I think that’s really our focus and it should be our focus. About the team and making sure we’re putting the work out here that we need to put in.”

Sean McDermott is making it clear that Stefon Diggs is ready to go and the main concern for the Bills is getting off to a good start in training camp. This is a sigh of relief for Bills fans in anticipation of a massive season in Buffalo.

The Bills have failed to meet Super Bowl expectations over the last few seasons and anything short of a trip to the NFL's biggest stage this year would be considered a failure. Diggs has been one of the most vocal Bills about his disappointment over the last few seasons, so it is a great sign that he is ready to work on day 1 of training camp.

While the Bills are definitely considered Super Bowl contenders this season, they will have to compete in a very tough AFC East. The New York Jets added Aaron Rodgers and became the darlings of the NFL offseason, and the AFC East still has a scary Miami Dolphins team and a New England Patriots team that is expecting to be more competitive. Overall, a huge campaign lies ahead for the Bills, and training camp will be the first step towards glory.