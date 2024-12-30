Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are sitting pretty at 13-3, locked into the AFC's second seed. However, Allen will start against the New England Patriots on Sunday despite the team having nothing to play for, via The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

“Bills HC Sean McDermott said Josh Allen will start Sunday's game vs. the Patriots, though he'll only play a limited amount of time to keep his consecutive start streak alive,” Meirov said.

Allen has started 114 consecutive games, rising from an inconsistent youngster to one of the best in the NFL throughout that journey. However, the 28-year-old still has a ways to go to catch Brett Favre's record of 297.

While Allen will play briefly, some other starters will rest to recharge for the AFC Wild Card game via News 8 Rochester's AJ Feldman.

Bills must finally defeat Chiefs in playoffs

Buffalo hasn't missed a beat since trading star wideout Stefon Diggs in April, as this is now its fifth straight season atop the AFC East. However, the Bills must beat their kryptonite before they can be taken seriously as a Super Bowl contender.

That kryptonite, of course, is Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. They've beaten Buffalo three times in the playoffs since 2020, all by either one or two possessions. The Bills aren't too far off from catching them, but they must make more clutch plays in the big moments this time around.

Before they get to the Chiefs, though, they must win the Wild Card and Divisional rounds. Kansas City has clinched the top seed at 15-1, so the Bills won't see them until the AFC Championship, should both teams get there. It's one thing to be good in the regular season, but what separates the special players is who steps up when it matters most. This year, Allen can't let Mahomes best him in January for the fourth time in a row with his legacy on the line.