Keep running, Josh!

Easton Stick had a tall order in front of him. He had to brave the Buffalo Bills secondary and lead the Los Angeles Chargers offense to a victory. But, one man is making that job extremely difficult and he goes by the name of Josh Allen. Sean McDermott fully entrusted his QB1 to carry out the job and he did not disappoint. A new record could even be placed under his belt after this win.

Josh Allen just tied the NFL record for the number of consecutive games where a quarterback hits a rushing touchdown. He had just notched his sixth-straight game with an easy path to sprint to the end zone against the Chargers secondary, per Sportsnet Stats.

That is not all that the Bills quarterback has been doing. He is also putting up big numbers to notch Sean McDermott's squad a much-needed ninth win for the season. Allen currently has 124 passing yards. The beauty of it all is that those were accomplished with just seven completions out of 12 passing attempts.

The Bills superstar is not just good at punching his way through the endzone through a rush. He also showcased how lethal he can be on air attacks. A 57-yard dart was thrown to Gabe Davis en route to a touchdown which gave the Bills an offensive awakening before the first half of the game wrapped up.

There is still a lot of time left on the clock for the Bills. Hopefully, they can outplay Easton Stick's squad until the final second runs out.