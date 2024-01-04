Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott praises Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill ahead of Week 18 contest

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott had high praise for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill ahead of the Bills-Dolphins Week 18 matchup.

“He's unique. In my 20+ years in the NFL, there's no one like him,” McDermott said, via Jon Scott.

Praise is nothing new for Hill, though. The star receiver is having another legendary year in which he's put up 112 receptions for 1,717 yards and 12 touchdowns. For much of the year he was an MVP candidate and was on pace to break Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving yards record. He likely won't reach those feats this season, but he already became the first receiver in NFL history to put up multiple 1,700 yard seasons.

There have been plenty of exceptional and Hall of Fame receivers during the decades that McDermott has been involved in the NFL, but Hill is certainly unique in his own right. First and foremost, Hill's speed is in a league of its own. He can separate and put up yards after the catch like few others, but also catch jump balls and makes one of a kind plays on a seemingly weekly basis. He overall puts tremendous fear in defenders and defensive coordinators thanks to his remarkable talent and consistency.

That fear should make the Bills' number one defensive priority to limit Hill. Buffalo did a good job of this the first time they played the Dolphins this season, holding him to three receptions for 58 yards. With the division on the line, the Bills cannot afford for Hill to be cut loose in the secondary.