By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Skip Bayless addressed his insensitive Damar Hamlin tweet on Tuesday. Bayless posted the tweet, which drew no shortage of outrage, on Monday evening.

Here is the tweet from Bayless.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

People were upset at the fact that Skip Bayless was even thinking about the game after Damar Hamlin’s tragic incident. Bayless initially attempted to clarify what he meant with a secondary tweet after facing backlash.

“Nothing is more important than that young man’s health. That was the point of my last tweet. I’m sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to,” Bayless wrote on Twitter.

The famed sports pundit later discussed what occurred on his show “Undisputed” Tuesday morning.

“I’ll admit up front, I’m still shook up by what happened last night to Damar Hamlin. In fact, I’m still wrecked,” Skip Bayless said.

He then explained how he did not want to offend anyone by doing the show amid what Damar Hamlin is currently going through.

Hamlin, a safety on the Buffalo Bills, suffered cardiac arrest after collapsing during the Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football affair. His heartbeat was restored on the field but he is reportedly in critical condition.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Damar Hamlin as they are made available.