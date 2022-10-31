Following Sunday night’s victory over the Green Bay Packers, the Buffalo Bills are riding high at 6-1 atop the AFC East. On Monday, word came down that the team may have an impact star returning to their lineup soon to make matters even better. Per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White is set to return from IR.

While his status for Week 9 is still up in the air, this type of addition is massive for the team. Last November, White suffered a torn ACL in the second quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving that caused him to miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season and the Bills’ postseason run.

In a report from ESPN, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that White will “remain day-to-day, and not really going to get into speculating on whether he’s going to play this week or not,” McDermott said. “We’re just going to continue to take it day by day like we’ve done to this point.”

The Bills’ defense has been stout even without White in the lineup this year. According to Pro Football Reference, the Bills have allowed the fewest total yards (2087), the fifth-fewest passing yards (1422), and rank first in the NFL in interceptions (11) in the 2022 season. With White back in tow, this unit will be even more difficult for opposing offenses to attack.

Next up for Sean McDermott and the Bills is a Week 9 matchup against their division rival New York Jets on Sunday on the road. Stay tuned for our coverage here at ClutchPoints as the week unfolds and more information about the status of Tre’Davious White comes out.