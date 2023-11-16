Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs clears up that he plans to stay with Buffalo after brother Trevon Diggs suggests he leaves

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the talks of the NFL this week after their disastrous 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Despite putting up three first-half turnovers, the Bills overcame their mistakes to take a 22-21 lead over the Broncos. They would have won, but a 12-men penalty allowed Denver to re-kick a game-winning field goal.

Thanks to that penalty, the Bills lost and are dealing with the aftermath. After the game, Stefon Diggs' brother, Trevon Diggs, called out Josh Allen and told Stefon to get out of Buffalo. This is not the first time there have been rumors of a feud between Diggs and Allen, or talk that Diggs wants out of the Bills organization, with similar talk taking place this past offseason.

However, Stefon cleared up the issue once again, saying he felt he “nipped [the talk] in the bud” during the offseason. He also says he feels he's addressed this “over and over and over” and plans to remain a Bill, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.

Stefon Diggs also said, “We've got to flip the page. It's a new week. It's a new guy,” via The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia.

Despite the outside noise, Diggs has been incredibly successful with the Bills. He has had three straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Bills in three years with the team, and is well on his way to a fourth. He has also put up season-highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns with Buffalo while going to three straight playoff appearances.

Though he had a couple great years with Minnesota, he didn't have the consistency until joining Buffalo. It's a real possibility that the Bills are having a down year, but that doesn't negate their accomplishments or mean Diggs wants to leave.