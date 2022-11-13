Published November 13, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

When Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson take the field Sunday in Buffalo, it will mark the first confrontation of their careers in what may be the best game on the NFL’s Week 10 schedule.

Diggs is the best receiver for the Buffalo Bills while Jefferson plays at a similar level for the Minnesota Vikings. The 6-2 Bills are coming off a Week 9 loss to the New York Jets, but many observers believe they are the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this season.

The Vikings have rolled to a 7-1 record as the season approaches its midpoint, and the team has won 6 games in a row following a Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prior to his tenure with the Bills, Diggs was a game-breaking receiver for the Vikings. He is looking forward to his confrontation with Jefferson, whom he endorsed as one of the best receivers in the league.

“I just think he’s a hell of a player — definitely one of the best receivers in this league,” Diggs said of Jefferson. “What he has done and accomplished in such a short amount of time shows you he’s a special player. It’s hard not to pay attention to him.”

Stefon Diggs has caught 60 passes for 857 yards and 7 touchdowns in his 3rd season with the Buffalo Bills. He played his first five seasons with the Vikings, and his game-winning reception in a 2017 divisional playoff victory over the New Orleans Saints known as the “Minneapolis Miracle” is one of the signature plays in Vikings history.

Jefferson has caught 59 passes for 867 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. He has been a Pro Bowl receiver in both of his first 2 seasons.