Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller seems to be progressing well in his recovery from ACL injury, so much so that he's ready to take the next step in his return.

The Bills placed Miller on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list before the 2023 season started, making him ineligible to play in the first four games of the campaign. After Week 4 when he can come off the PUP list, however, Buffalo has a five-week period to assess whether they can field their star DE or not.

When Miller becomes eligible on Monday, though, the expectation is he's ready to join the team in practices as he works his way back to game shape, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It is worth noting that the Bills don't know the condition that Miller is in. He hasn't played since tearing his ACL during Thanksgiving Day back in the 2022 campaign, so it surely will take some time before the 34-year-old pass-rusher goes back to 100 percent.

“The Bills still are unsure on a specific timetable for Miller, who did not practice throughout the summer. But the Bills want to see what type of shape Miller is in and will be cautious as they bring back the veteran linebacker, according to a source,” Schefter added in his report.

For what it's worth, though, Von Miller did say earlier this September that he's in a good place physically and mentally, which should bode well as he returns to practice with the team.

“Physically I feel good, I just needed more time for football in general, not necessarily my knee. Ultimately it wasn’t my decision and that’s what makes Brandon Beane the best GM in all of sports. I trust the Bills like no other team that I’ve been on…I feel good, I just needed more time for my overall health,” Miller said at the time.

In a separate interview, Miller shared: “I feel good, mentally, I'm in a better place than I've ever been in my career… I'm in a great spot.”

Hopefully, Miller can return to his top form sooner rather than later. The Bills could certainly use his presence on defense as they look to establish themselves as the top team in the AFC East.