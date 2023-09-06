Von Miller spoke on a number of different topics during his press conference Wednesday. The Buffalo Bills star made an especially intriguing admission about his mindset heading into the 2023 season.

“I feel good, mentally, I'm in a better place than I've ever been in my career… I'm in a great spot,” Miller said.

Bills: Von Miller in a “great spot” amid injury recovery

Miller was placed on the PUP list and will miss the first four games of the 2023 season as a result. He's still recovering from an ACL injury and the move will give him extra time before returning. Buffalo fully expects to contend during the 2023 campaign, so they would rather have Miller return and be fully healthy later in the season rather than risk further injury with a Week 1 appearance.

Miller previously addressed the Bills decision to place him on the PUP list.

“Physically I feel good, I just needed more time for football in general, not necessarily my knee,” Miller said, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. “Ultimately it wasn’t my decision and that’s what makes Brandon Beane the best GM in all of sports. I trust the Bills like no other team that I’ve been on…I feel good, I just needed more time for my overall health.”

At 34-years old, it will be interesting to see how Miller performs following his injury return. Regardless of his on-field performance, which will likely still be impressive since we are talking about the great Von Miller, it is his leadership on defense that cannot be overlooked.

The Bills and Miller have high hopes for the 2023 campaign. Buffalo will look to take care of business in Week 1 versus the New York Jets despite Miller's absence.