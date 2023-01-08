By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

There’s something in the air in Buffalo. Bills running back and kick returner Nyheim Hines just took another kick return to the house for a touchdown, marking his second kick-return TD of the game after scoring a touchdown on the opening kickoff of the afternoon. His second score was just as emphatic as the first, as Hines put the Bills back ahead of the Patriots in Week 18 after racing to the end zone for the touchdown.

After a costly Bills turnover led to the Patriots taking the lead, Hines ensured that Buffalo was back on top in a matter of moments. After bouncing off one tackle, Hines was off for the races, going untouched the rest of the way for the touchdown.

Entering Week 18, only four kickoffs all season had been returned for touchdowns. Hines supplied two on his own on Sunday in what was a jaw-dropping performance in the Bills’ first game since Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Week 17 after suffering a cardiac arrest. It’s only the 11th time in league history a player has scored two or more kick return TDs in the same game, per Andrew Callahan.

With Hamlin watching from the hospital, the Bills’ return specialist is putting on an absolute show. As if his kick return TD on the opening play of the game wasn’t enough, the midseason trade acquisition added another game-breaking touchdown to his daily resume with his bonkers third-quarter return.

Nyhiem Hines was acquired by the Bills in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts earlier this season. Who would have thought that he’d be responsible for two kick return TDs in an emotional regular-season finale for the Bills just a couple of months after joining the team?

Truly special scenes in Buffalo.