The Buffalo Bills are trying to keep it light in the final days of the preseason, with the NFL's regular season fast approaching. Their social media team set up a camera and asked their players to name the most random NBA player they could think of. The laughs and their competitive spirit soon took over Bills' practice.

Josh Allen popped in to call out former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Sasha Vujacic. But he does need some help with pronunciation.

Wide receivers Keon Coleman (#0) and KJ Hamler (sleeveless black Nike shirt) spent half the video playfully arguing like money on the line. And every time a name was repeated, they'd say in unison, “Already said that!”

What to expect from Josh Allen, Keon Coleman and the rest of the Bills in 2024

While the Bills have enjoyed immense success in recent years, tensions are up a little bit in the post-Stefon Diggs era. Head coach Sean McDermott is hearing his name on coaching hot seat lists, it's never a good thing. The Bills moved on from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and brought in Joe Brady, a 34-year-old who's been in Buffalo since 2022 after spending two seasons as the Carolina Panthers' coordinator.

Since the Bills lost the 2021 Divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs, a heartbreaking 42-36 overtime loss, Buffalo hasn't been able to recover. In 2022, they were handled easily by the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-10, again in the Divisional round. And last year was another heartbreaker, a 27-24 nailbiter against the Chiefs. There certainly feels like there may be a glass ceiling to McDermott's career with the Bills.

The media will tell you it's over. McDermott's window to lead the Bills to a Super Bowl has closed up. They've gone through different coordinators, including Bobby Babich's promotion earlier this year. He began as a Bills' assistant defensive backs coach in 2017 and worked his way up the ladder in subsequent years, most recently as the linebackers coach in 2022 and 2023.

How many of these changes are just rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic? Wouldn't some new blood benefit the organization? A fresh set of eyes.

The Bills close out their preseason on Saturday, August 24, at 1:00 p.m. EST in a home game against the Panthers. The first regular season test comes against the Arizona Cardinals at home on Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 p.m. EST. In Week 2, Buffalo will have their first divisional contest on the road against the Miami Dolphins. Both teams will be looking to take the early reins of the AFC East.