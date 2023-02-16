The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 NFL season as the Super Bowl favorites and ended the campaign getting beat handily in the snow at home to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a disappointing year for Josh Allen and company and heading into the NFL offseason, everyone knows some major changes need to happen. With that in mind, let’s make some Bills offseason predictions about trades, the draft, and free agents like Jordan Poyer.

4. Josh Allen gets a new offensive line

The Bills offensive line was supposed to be a strength of the team heading into the 2022 NFL season, but the unit didn’t have a great year. The Bills O-line finished 23rd in the NFL per PFF (h/t USA Today).

And while the numbers show that the line wasn’t great, so did the eye test at times this year. The running game almost never got going, and Josh Allen had to run for his life way more often than Bills fans would like.

Improving the offensive line means first cutting Pro Bowl center, Mitch Morse. He had a solid year, but at 31 with multiple concussions, saving the $6.1 million by letting him go is more important. After that, the Bills should look to add mid-level free agents (C Bradley Bozeman? RT Jawaan Taylor? G Wes Schweitzer?) and draft OL with later-round picks.

3. Tremaine Edmunds stays, Jordan Poyer goes

This NFL offseason, Buffalo has some serious decisions to make in free agency, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. The biggest decisions will be about linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer.

Both players are defensive stars, and both are free agents this offseason. Maybe the Bills can afford to keep both, but it’s likely an either/or choice with the current and long-term state of the team’s salary cap.

While Poyer has achieved greater heights in his career and is a bigger leader and playmaker than Edmunds, the safety will be 32 when the 2023 season starts while Edmunds will be 25.

It will be unfortunate if the Bills don’t keep Jordan Poyer as he has become one of the faces of the franchise during the team’s most recent reinvention, but the Buffalo front office, led by Brandon Beane, is smart, and would rather pay for future promise rather than past production.

2. Bills draft Texas running back Bijan Robinson

The Bills’ complete lack of a running game that didn’t involve Josh Allen hurdling defensive backs was a major problem for the Bills offense in 2022. As mentioned above, part of that is on the offensive line, and part is offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and the play calling.

However, the third culprit for this issue is the lack of a legit RB1 on the roster.

Devin Singletary is not a lead back, and he’s a free agent this Bills offseason anyway. And last year’s second-round pick, James Cook, seems extremely similar after one season. To get the running game going, the team real back.

There is no more real back in the 2023 NFL Draft than Texas RB Bijan Robinson. He is a Saquon Barkley-level prospect who can provide instant offense to whatever team he joins.

Usually, picking a running back in the first round isn’t a smart move. However, this NFL offseason, at the end of the first round, for a team doesn’t have a ton of holes, and for a prospect like Robinson, it makes sense for Buffalo, which is why it is on this bold Bills offseason predictions list.

1. Bills trade for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

The running game wasn’t the Bills’ only offensive problem in 2022. There were issues with the passing game as well. Specifically, Stefon Diggs was the team’s only truly reliable WR last year.

Gabriel Davis, who was supposed to make a leap in 2022 regressed. At times, he struggled to make even easy catches. Rookie Khalil Shakir was promising as a future No. 3, but Isaiah McKenzie also failed to develop into a solid contributor with a bigger role.

At the end of the campaign, the Bills had to turn to re-signing retired Cole Beasley to get pass-catching help.

The Buffalo brass knows that Super Bowl windows are small and close quickly, so they have to go all in on some issues this offseason. The bold Bills offseason prediction here is that they go all-in on WR by trading for Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins.

The three-time All-Pro is on the trade block, although he might not fetch the price wideouts like Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown did last offseason. The WR will be 31 in June and is coming off a PED suspension in 2022. A second-, third-, and sixth-round pick from the Bills might get a deal done.

If that’s the case, it’s a price worth paying for another true top target for Josh Allen.