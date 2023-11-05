Will rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid top his Thursday Night Football performance? Check out three bold predictions for the Bills-Bengals game

With a Buffalo Bills Week 9 matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals, two of the AFC's top teams are getting set to play on Sunday Night Football. Before the Bills-Bengals game, we’ll make our Bills Week 9 predictions.

The Bills got a huge rebound last week when they took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18. The win came after a rough three game stretch in which they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots while almost falling to the New York Giants as well. Not only did they get a much needed win to stay in contention for the AFC East where they sit a game behind the Miami Dolphins, but they looked like themselves again. The offense got going much earlier in the game, and Josh Allen distributed the ball to more receivers than just Stefon Diggs. If the Bills offense plays like it did last Thursday, they'll have a much better chance versus the Bengals.

Speaking of the vaunted Bengals, Buffalo will need the extra rest they got from defeating the Bucs on Thursday Night Football as they prepare to face the red-hot Bengals. Cincinnati just dismantled the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 as Burrow picked apart what many thought was one of the best defenses in the NFL. Burrow went 28-32 with 283 yards and three touchdowns while his top target Ja'Marr Chase had 10 receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals also dismantled the Bills last season in the playoffs. If the Bills want to avoid a repeat of that 27-10 loss, they'll need to stop the brewing Burrow-Chase connection and keep their own offense rolling.

If Buffalo gets this win and moves to 6-3, they won't just put themselves in contention for the AFC East, but a top AFC seed as well. With that in mind, let's make three bold Bills Week 9 predictions.

Bills RB James Cook runs for 100 touchdowns

A factor for the Bills struggles in their playoff loss to the Bengals a year ago was the lack of a running game. Quarterback Josh Allen was the leading rusher in the snowy affair, carrying the ball eight times for 26 yards. Since last year Buffalo has made more of an effort to run the ball with their second-year rusher, James Cook. On the season, Cook has 102 carries for 486 yards and a touchdown. He hasn't had an 100-yard game since Week 2, but he's going up against the fifth-worst ranked run defense in the NFL, which should give him a good chance.

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid catches two touchdowns

The rookie tight end had his breakout game in primetime on Thursday Night Football last week. Amid the absence to veteran tight end Dawson Knox, Kincaid caught five receptions for 65 yards and his first NFL touchdown. We're predicting Kincaid will double his touchdown total in this matchup versus the Bengals. Cincinnati will surely have a plan to stop top wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, which should leave Kincaid open again since Knox is still recovering from wrist surgery. Now that he's caught a touchdown and is gaining Josh Allen's trust, expect the big 6-foot-4 target to serve as a great Red Zone threat for Allen and the Bills.

Rasul Douglas intercepts Joe Burrow in first game with Buffalo

The Bills made one splashy move ahead of the trade deadline when they acquired Rasul Douglas and a fifth-round pick from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a third round pick. Douglas comes to Buffalo to help a secondary which has been weakened by the season-ending achilles injury to cornerback Tre'Davious White.

In his first game as a Bill, Douglas can win over Buffalo by intercepting Burrow. Though he'll be new to the Bills and Burrow is on fire lately, Douglas has become a ball-hawk the past couple seasons, with 10 interceptions over the last two-and-a-half-years.