The Buffalo Bills coming off a beatdown of the New York Jets are looking to continue that theme when they head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles who are the number one team in the NFC coming into this Week 12 matchup. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Bills-Eagles prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Buffalo Bills (6-5) have had an up-and-down season thus far as they come into this matchup just 1-2 in their last three games. After coming into their matchup with the New York Jets on a two-game skid they were able to get back to their old ways as they routed their divisional foes. They will take on one of their stiffest competition to date this season as they roll into Philadelphia in hopes of knocking off the Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) are looking like a team that will be making their second trip to the Super Bowl in as many years as they've been playing some of the best football in the NFL this season. Their defense really has come along in recent weeks and will be very much needed in this matchup as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills come to town this Sunday afternoon in a matchup against two Super Bowl hopefuls.

Here are the Bills-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Eagles Odds

Buffalo Bills: +3 (-102)

Philadelphia Eagles: -3 (-120)

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bills vs. Eagles Week 12

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

In a highly anticipated Week 12 matchup, the Buffalo Bills will travel to Lincoln Financial Field to face the Philadelphia Eagles, with the Eagles favored by 3.5 points. Despite the Eagles' impressive start to the season, the Bills possess several advantages that should enable them to cover the spread and secure a crucial victory.

The Bills' offense, led by the dynamic Josh Allen, remains one of the most potent in the NFL. Allen, despite a few recent interceptions, boasts impressive numbers, throwing for 2,875 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions this season. His ability to extend plays and create opportunities for his playmakers makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

The Bills' receiving corps, featuring Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Isaiah McKenzie, provides Allen with a variety of weapons to target. Diggs, one of the league's most prolific receivers, is a matchup nightmare for cornerbacks, while Davis and McKenzie provide speed and big-play potential.

The Bills' running game, spearheaded by James Cook and Latavius Murray, has also shown improvement, averaging 117.7 yards per game, the 11th-best mark in the NFL. Cook's versatility and ability to catch passes out of the backfield make him a valuable asset to the Bills' offense. While the Bills' defense is coming off of a game where they dominated the New York Jets, it will be up to their offense to go score for score with one of the most potent offenses in the league to get the job done on Sunday.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

In a highly anticipated Week 12 matchup, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field, with the Bills favored by 3.5 points. Despite the Bills' impressive record and potent offense, the Eagles possess several advantages that should enable them to cover the spread and secure a crucial victory.

The Eagles' offense, led by the dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts, has been one of the most balanced and productive units in the NFL this season. Hurts has showcased his improved passing accuracy and decision-making, throwing for 2,479 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. His ability to extend plays with his legs and create opportunities for his playmakers makes him a formidable threat.

The Eagles' receiving corps, featuring DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown provides Hurts with a variety of weapons to target. Smith and Brown are established playmakers who can stretch the field and create separation. The Eagles' running game, spearheaded by D'Andre Swift, has also been effective, averaging 128.1 yards per game, the eighth-best mark in the NFL. It will be up to Hurts and his offensive weapons to outduel Josh Allen and the Bills offense to keep their winning ways intact.

Final Bills-Eagles Prediction & Pick

The Bills head to Philadelphia for a marquee matchup with the Eagles between two of the best teams that the NFL has to offer. It's hard to expect a ton of defense with these two potent offenses on the field. With that said, the Eagles seem more equipped to win a shootout than the Bills mainly because of the mental mistakes Allen has made throughout this season when dealing with adversity. Ultimately, this game should be close throughout until Hurts and company pull away at the end to cover the spread and get their 10th win on the season.

Final Bills-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -3 (120), Over 48.5 (-110)