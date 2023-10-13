The Buffalo Bills return from a humbling trip abroad to London for a date with the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. The Giants will once again “grace” our primetime television screens this season, marking their fourth primetime game in six weeks and second appearance on Sunday Night Football. Surely, this time won't be worse than that 40-0 blowout against the Cowboys, right? So, while this game appears lopsided on paper, the Giants will hopefully be playing with a lot of pride on the line. The Bills will need to rebound after falling behind the Dolphins in the division again though. They lost in London last time out, and their nagging inconsistency flared up again after it looked like they'd finally hit their stride. It's the Bills vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football in the Tyrod Taylor revenge game, and here's how to watch.

Bills vs. Giants: How to watch Sunday Night Football

As usual, Sunday Night Football will be on NBC and their respective streaming sites and services. To watch the Bills vs. Giants game without any access to that, you can use fuboTV with no additional subscription required.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15| 8:20 p.m. EDT

Location: Highmark Stadium — Buffalo, NY

T.V. channel: NBC| Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Bills -14.5 | O/U 44.5

Bills storylines

While the Bills have been inconsistent during the first five weeks of the season, outside commentators have pointed out potential lockerroom issues surrounding Stephon Diggs. But earlier this week, his quarterback, Josh Allen, set those concerns to rest. If things internally can remain stable, the biggest next step will be finding that consistency on the field. The Bills looked asleep for the vast majority of last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, just a week after dismantling the Miami Dolphins convincingly. The offense has gone through hot and cold stretches, and the defense hasn't always been able to bail them out. If the offense can provide a 60-minute effort, the Bills will be hard to beat. And while they likely won't need that to win this game, the time to start that growth is now.

Giants storylines

The Giants come into this game with one of the worst offenses, defenses, and injury lists of any team in the league. And they quite possibly have the worst combination of the three. They can't score or stop other teams from scoring consistently. Their only win came on the back end of an Arizona Cardinals second-half collapse. Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and Darren Waller were all limited in practice this week, not to mention four different offensive linemen appearing on the injury report as well. Jones is officially out, meaning Taylor gets the start against his former team.

Success from the Giants this week will have to look different than many fans want it to. Fans should look to players they're invested in to see how they fare in their one-on-one matchups against a solid team. Who is nailing their assignments? And can the players find success on the micro level, even if the team as a whole is really struggling?

Is that pessimistic? Yeah, it is. But the Giants are two-touchdown underdogs for a reason, and history isn't on their side either. If their main guys on offense, like Jones, Barkley, and Waller, can play, the focus will be on positive offensive steps. They're averaging under 13 ppg. If they want this group to be a core for the future, they need to find some chemistry, especially after paying Daniel Jones all that money.