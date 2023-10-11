The New York Giants got some unfortunate injury updates on Daniel Jones and Darren Waller on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Daniel Jones, who left the Giants' loss to the Miami Dolphins with a neck injury in the second half, will not practice today, according to Charlotte Carroll. Head coach Brian Daboll said that Jones is day-to-day, but is more sore on Wednesday that he was earlier in the week.

Darren Waller, arguably the Giants' biggest offseason addition, is not practicing on Wednesday due to a groin injury, and Brian Daboll said he is also day-to-day, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

It is unfortunate for both players. Jones, who has taken a beating behind a poor offensive line this season, suffered a neck injury in 2021 that resulted in him getting a procedure. Waller has dealt with injuries over the last two seasons that has greatly limited his playing time.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The Giants are banged up and head into a tough road game against the Bills at 1-4. The Giants need every win they can get to save their season, and it will be a monumental task to win this Sunday if these injuries keep players out.

The injuries to Jones and Waller are not the only ones impacting the Giants right now. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, center John Michael Schmitz, guard Marcus McKethan, tackle Matt Peart, wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and linebacker Azeez Ojulari are all not practicing on Wednesday, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

The injury to Andrew Thomas has made a huge impact, as the team is dealing without an All-Pro left tackle.

Things seem to be getting worse before they get better for the Giants.