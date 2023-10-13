Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs appreciated Josh Allen defending him amid the controversial tablet slamming incident in Week 5. Diggs shared his thoughts on the matter with ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg on Thursday.

“Obviously, I'm thankful to have a quarterback who has my back and someone who understands, somebody who is out there, somebody who plays the game of football. For other people, it's hard for me to put in words how much time and effort goes into football and how serious it is out there. When things aren't going right and you put a lot on yourself and you want more for yourself, you want more for your team,” Stefon Diggs said.

Josh Allen chatted about Stefon Diggs breaking the tablet in London.. He's a fiery competitor and Josh's tired of hearing all the nonsense about him #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pmcRT0yTtj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 12, 2023

Stefon Diggs slammed an iPad tablet to the ground in the Bills' 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Josh Allen promptly defended Diggs on Wednesday.

“He's a competitor; he's a fiery competitor. I'm tired of hearing all this nonsense from people,” Josh Allen said.

Allen said Stefon Diggs slammed the iPad tablet for making a route running mistake. Television cameras captured Diggs' emotional outburst on the sidelines.

This is the second time Stefon Diggs made headlines this week. Diggs sprayed beer at Bills fans in the stands after he scored a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. Consequently, the NFL fined him $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct on October 8.

Obviously, Stefon Diggs is an emotional player. Slamming an iPad tablet in utter frustration showed how much he's dedicated to his craft. Diggs and the Bills hope to resume their winning ways against the New York Giants in Week 6.