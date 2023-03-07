After inking quarterback Daniel Jones to a long-term contract, the New York Giants have made their decision on star running back Saquon Barkley right before the franchise tag deadline. The Giants have placed the franchise tag on Barkley, sources told Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The franchise tag will pay Barkley $10.09 million in 2023. The decision came just moments before the deadline shortly after the team had agreed to terms on a four-year, $160 million contract with Jones.

Reports emerged on Monday night stating that the Giants had met with Barkley’s representatives and had a “positive meeting”, with the hope being that the two sides could work something out.

The two sides had been far apart in their contract negotiations.

Reports had also indicated that the Jones contract would decide Barkley’s fate. Given that the Giants had only one franchise tag, they were prepared to use it on Jones in the event of that no long-term deal was agreed upon.

Fortunately, Giants fans don’t have to think about that scenario, as Jones and Barkley will both be in the backfield in 2023.

Barkley, 26, proved his health in 2023 after a couple of injury-riddled years, tallying a career-high 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns along with 57 receptions for 338 receiving yards.

Along with Daniel Jones, the Giants star running back helped the team make the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season.

With the Giants’ most pressing items on the offseason to-do list taken care of, the team’s front office can now turn their attention the free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft.