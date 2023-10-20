A clash between a pair of familiar rivals between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots will go head-to-head in what should be a dandy! Let's get down to business with our NFL odds series where our Bills-Patriots prediction and pick will be revealed.

It certainly hasn't been pretty the last couple of weeks, but the Buffalo Bills are still very much contenders in a locked and loaded AFC. Most recently, it was Buffalo that escaped in narrow fashion on the very last play of the game versus the struggling New York Giants by a score of 14-9. Now with a record of 4-2, the Bills still trail the Dolphins by one full game in the race for the AFC East crown.

Meanwhile, the continued scuffling from the New England Patriots has not occurred this badly since before the Bill Belichick era in Boston. As it stands, it appears that the Patriots will be competing for a top pick in the NFL Draft rather than a playoff spot with an overall record of 1-5 through six regular season games. Overall, things cannot get much worse for the Pats as they have now lost three games in a row. Is there any chance New England can right the ship before it is far too late?

Here are the Bills-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Patriots Odds

Buffalo Bills: -8.5 (-110)

New England Patriots: +8.5 (-110)

Over: 40.5 (-105)

Under: 40.5 (-115)

How to Watch Bills vs. Patriots Week 7

Time: 1:00 ET/10:00 PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

Not only are the Bills the better team on paper, but they also have come a long way since the days when the dynamic duo of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick would have no mercy for Buffalo on the football field. At one point, the Bills were losers against the Patriots in 33 of their last 38 games overall but have since won four in a row over their dreaded rivals.

In order for Buffalo to improve to 5-2 and secure a cover of the spread, the Bills will need to expose the Patriots and their many shortcomings on the defensive side of the ball. To be more specific, the Patriots enter this contest with a vast amount of injuries to their defense and will most likely be shorthanded on Sunday when having to go up against this high-octane Buffalo Bills offensive attack. At the moment, there is supposedly a trio of New England defensive backs that could end up missing out on the Sunday festivities. In fact, Buffalo has scored at least 24 points in six of their last seven games and should not have an issue moving the ball up and down the field against a banged-up Patriots squad.

All in all, Buffalo's struggles a week ago against the Giants could be pointed towards not having a full week of practice within the United States after it was the Bills that seemed to be slightly jet-lagged following their international loss to the Jaguars. With the team mostly at full strength, be on the lookout for this defense to force some turnovers versus a careless Mac Jones and the Bills offense to dictate the pace of the game as well en route to covering the spread.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

On the other side of things, the odds are certainly stacked against the Patriots covering the spread, but crazier things have indeed happened! All together, New England's margin of error will no doubt be minuscule but at least they will have the Patriots faithful backing them every step of the way.

For starters, the best chance New England will have to cover the spread will be to find a way to overcome a slew of injuries that have set them back in a huge way. With the passing game led by Mac Jones close to irrelevant, pounding the rock and attempting to get some big chunk plays on the ground may be New England's best bet to consistently move the ball on offense. Obviously, running back Rhamondre Stevenson is extremely due for a breakout performance, and he may need to put the team on his back a few days from now. While taking a closer look, Stevenson has not lived up to expectations this season with a sluggish 3.0 yards per carry while also

Simply put, New England can't afford to get into a shootout since they are averaging a measly 12.0 PPG. For their own good, dominating the time of possession while also finding ways to run the ball effectively seems like a recipe for success for New England.

Final Bills-Patriots Prediction & Pick

Long gone are the days when Brady and Belichick ruled the AFC East with an iron fist. Now, there is an obvious talent gap that the Patriots have fallen well behind in compared to the rest of their division opponents. Unfortunately for New England, this will be on full display as the Bills will prove to have too much skill on both sides of the ball for them to overcome.

Final Bills-Patriots Prediction & Pick: Bills -8.5 (-110)