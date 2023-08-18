The Buffalo Bills will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in some preseason action. We are here to share our NFL odds series, and make a Bills-Steelers preseason prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bills defeated the Colts 23-19 in the preseason opener. Ultimately, Josh Allen did not play and neither did Stefon Diggs. But James Cook did play, and he rushed four times for 20 yards. Otherwise, none of the other starters aside from Cook contributed.

Matt Barkley completed 14 of 15 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Latavius Murray made his Bills debut by rushing five times for 18 yards. Andy Isabella caught three passes for 42 yards.

The Steelers defeated the Tampa Bay 27-17 in their preseason opener. Kenny Pickett completed 6 of 7 passes for 70 yards and one touchdown. Conversely, backup Mitchell Tubisky struggled, going 1 for 4 with 10 yards and one interception. Mason Rudolph went 7 of 12 for 132 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Calvin Austin III made a good debut by catching two of four targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. Second-year tight end George Pickens caught his only pass for a 33-yard touchdown.

Second-round draft pick Joey Porter Jr. did not play in this content due to a nagging injury. However, he has reportedly healed from the injury and will likely play in the second preseason game.

Here are the Bills-Steelers Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Bill-Steelers Odds

Buffalo Bills: -1.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jets vs. Browns

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 6:31 PM ET/3:31 PM PT

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

There are two preseason games. Therefore, there will be three more chances for some players to make the team. But what does it mean for the veterans? The Bills announced early Thursday morning that Allen, Diggs, and the rest of the starters will play approximately a quarter and a half. Thus, we will get to see the elite playmakers get their legs warm for the first time this year.

But much of the focus will be on the young guys. Moreover, how are the draft picks doing? Are they progressing? It is why it was concerning that first-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid did not see a single target in the first preseason game. However, he will look to bounce back as he will get some playing time with Allen and the rest of the starters, which should be a better indication of his potential.

Fifth-round draft pick Justin Shorter also did not have a target in the first preseason game. Thus, look for him to try and get some chances in this one. Third-round draft pick Dorian Williams had the best outing for the newcomers. Moreover, he had seven tackles (six solo) and will look to continue building on that success. Second-round draft pick offensive guard O'Cyrus Torrence will get another chance to make a mark and build rushing lanes for his new team.

The Bills will cover the spread if the starters can mesh in the first couple of quarters. Additionally, they will cover if they can control the clock.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

The development of Pickett is the most important thing to look for. Therefore, we will see how he does in the second preseason game. But will Najee Harris play? Diontae Johnson caught all three of his targets in the preseason opener and will look for more in this battle.

But all the eyes will be on Porter. How will he do in his first NFL action? The Steelers are also monitoring the status of TJ Watt, who is coming back from numerous injuries. Additionally, the Steelers would like to see more from defensive lineman Keeanu Benton.

Third-round pick and wide receiver Darnell Washington will also look to progress. Significantly, he caught his only pass for nine yards in his NFL debut. The Steelers would love for him to emerge as a top option in the passing game.

The Steelers will cover the spread if Pickett continues to develop. Likewise, the defense must prevent the Bills' starters from moving the ball down the field.

Final Bills-Steelers Prediction & Pick

The first half of this game will look like a regular-season game, minus Harris. Therefore, expect the Bills to come out stronger in this one to start. But the Steelers also have played together longer in this preseason. Consequentlty, it might give the Steelers the edge they need to prevail in this one.

Final Bills-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers: +1.5 (-110)