Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan will not like these odds. According to Betonline, Donovan is the favorite to be the first coach fired during the 2023-24 NBA season. Donovan's odds currently sit at +400, narrowly in front of Steve Clifford (+500) of the Charlotte Hornets. Chris Finch (+600) of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jason Kidd (+700) of the Dallas Mavericks, and Wes Unseld Jr. (+800) of the Washington Wizards round out the top five.

Pressure on Bulls, Billy Donovan heading into 2023-24 season

The Bulls are in a difficult spot heading into the 2023-24 season. They still feature enough talent to potentially compete, with players such as DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine leading the charge. That said, both players have been mentioned in trade rumors amid the Bulls' uncertain franchise direction.

Lonzo Ball's injury absence does not help matters. Chicago was counting on Ball to play a big role in the starting rotation before suffering an injury last year. Ball is expected to not play during the 2023-24 season as well and his presence will be missed without question.

Chicago is fresh off an all-around frustrating campaign. Hitting the reset button certainly is not out of the question, which could lead to a quick firing of Donovan this year.

Donovan has endured his share of ups and downs with the Bulls. After previously coaching the Oklahoma City Thunder, he took over head coaching duties in Chicago for the 2020-21 season. Chicago struggled that year, but rebounded with an impressive 2021-22 campaign.

In 2022-23, though, the Bulls finished two games under .500. They could end up rebounding once again in 2023-24, but making any kind of run in a talented Eastern Conference will prove to be a challenge.