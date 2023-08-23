Billy McFarland's net worth in 2023 is -$26 million. McFarland is a con artist and convicted felon. The founder of Fyre Media, McFarland promised a luxury festival called Fyre Fest to musical festival fans. The event was a disaster, and McFarland was later sued for $100 million in a class action lawsuit. McFarland was arrested for fraud charges and was sentenced to six years in prison. He was released from prison in March of 2022 and has since promised a Fyre Festival II.

Billy McFarland's net worth in 2023 (estimate): -$26 million

According to sources like celebritynetworth.com and famouspeopletoday.com, Billy McFarland is in serious debt. -$26 million in debt, to be specific. How did McFarland come to have a net worth so drastically in the negatives? We have that information and more on his life below.

Billy McFarland: early days

Billy McFarland was born in New York City in 1991. He attended Bucknell University, but he dropped out during his freshman year.

McFarland went on to pursue a career in entrepreneurship. He served as founder and CEO of an online advertisement company called “Spling.” McFarland then co-founded a card-based membership club called “Magnises.” The card was meant to imitate a special perks credit card, but it had no real spending power. Membership gave people VIP access to clubs and other exclusive events. Ja Rule was the spokesperson for Magnises.

In 2013, McFarland also founded Fyre Media Inc., a service to book music talent for events.

Fyre Festival

In order to promote Fyre Media and its Fyre mobile app, McFarland created Fyre Festival. The festival was hyped up to be a massive party. It was said to be a luxury music festival with all-inclusive benefits on an island in the Bahamas.

McFarland put on a massive advertising campaign for Fyre Festival. Famous models, including Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid, appeared in an ad video for the festival. They, along with other big-name celebrities, were expected to attend Fyre Festival. Ja Rule was the co-founder and spokesperson for Fyre Festival as well.

McFarland borrowed up to $7 million to fund the festival. He sold over 5,000 tickets for the event. Still, preparations for the festival were severely underdone. Guests were promised luxury villas and gourmet meals for their expensive ticket purchases.

When festival-goers showed up, they received the opposite. They were met with tents and pre-packed sandwiches. The event was eventually canceled. Guests were left stranded on Great Exuma, an island in the Bahamas, without not only what they were promised for Fyre Festival but also without standard necessities for living.

McFarland claimed Fyre Media was worth $90 million, but in reality, the company had only done $60,000 in business. The entire event was a disaster.

Fraud conviction

After the Fyre Festival fiasco, McFarland and Ja Rule were sued for $100 million. On June 30, 2017, McFarland was arrested for wire fraud. His bail was set for $300,000.

While on bail, McFarland committed more methods of fraud, selling tickets for events that were not yet available for purchase. McFarland pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud, and he was sentenced to six years in federal prison. He was also forced to forfeit $26 million for the money he had scammed people into putting into his company.

After four years in prison, McFarland was released in March of 2022. He soon thereafter announced Fyre Festival II, and on Aug. 21, announced that tickets for the event were being sold, even though a venue and accommodations for the event hadn't been determined.

Billy McFarland is known as one of the biggest scammers of this era. He was caught and served his time in jail, but are you surprised by how much he is in debt?