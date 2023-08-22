Billy McFarland, the mastermind behind the disastrous Fyre Festival, has resurfaced with an announcement that has left many skeptical, Complex reports. He declared the arrival of “Fyre Festival II” in a video, claiming that tickets were officially on sale.

This announcement comes after McFarland's incarceration for his role in defrauding investors and attendees of the original Fyre Festival, which was promoted as a luxury music festival but ended up being a chaotic disaster.

In the video, McFarland mentioned his time in solitary confinement, where he allegedly conceived the idea for Fyre Festival II. He also stated that he had found partners in the Middle East and South America to help make the festival happen.

Fyre Festival II is purportedly scheduled for December 6 in “the Caribbean,” but the announcement lacks crucial details such as the specific location, musical lineup, and confirmed venue.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tickets for Fyre Festival II are being sold in tiers, with the first 100 tickets priced at $499. These initial tickets promise access to the festival, pop-up events, “Fyre Fights,” documentary and film screenings, and other unspecified experiences. Additional ticket tiers can go as high as $7,999.

Notably, McFarland recently claimed on Twitter that “the first FYRE Festival II drop has sold out,” a statement met with skepticism due to the lack of verifiable information.

The first FYRE Festival II drop has sold out. Since 2016 FYRE has been the most talked about festival in the world. We now saw this convert to one of the highest priced GA pre-sales in the industry. FYRE is about people from the around the world coming together to pull off… — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) August 22, 2023

The event's official website carries a disclaimer that the FFII date is subject to change, and it promises to announce pre-events and pop-ups. However, it remains to be seen whether McFarland's latest venture will live up to its promises or face the same fate as the original Fyre Festival.