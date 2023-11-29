Be a mutant on the go. Here are the details for Biomutant on Switch, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Biomutant first came out back in 2021, albeit to mixed reviews. Now, players will be able to bring the game around with them. Here are the details for the Biomutant Switch release, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Biomutant Switch Release Date: November 30, 2023

Biomutant comes out on the Nintendo Switch on November 30, 2023. It is not available on the Nintendo store at the moment, but players can pre-order the physical version of the game on Amazon and Game.

Biomutant Switch Gameplay

The game is an action role-playing game, which happens in an open-world environment. Players take control of a protagonist of their own creation. Players can create their own character using a pretty intensive character creator. Players can pick their character's body shape, thickness, fur, fangs, length, and more. What's even more interesting is that the character's attributes are affected by their character's appearance. For example, larger characters are slower but can deal and tank more damage.

As with most action role-playing games, players can fight and dodge using their characters. Players can use either melee attacks or long-range weaponry in battle. Speaking of weapons, the player can gather parts to create new weapons, each with different stats. These weapons can also have special effects, like freezing enemies.

Other than different weapons, players can also level up their character, as well as use points to strengthen attributes. They can also use their points to unlock new attack combinations. The player can also acquire mutations and upgrades for their character, which will change that character's playstyle.

The game itself is mission-based, with different questlines for different NPCs. Players can select what missions to take, which sends them to the areas involved in the quest.

Biomutant Switch Story

The game has a branching storyline which changes how the story will continue. Of course, the game still has a major plot point, which revolves around the Tree of Life. The Tree of Life has been struck by a natural disaster and has become polluted. Not only that, but monsters are threatening to kill the Tree itself. It is up to the player if they want to save the tree and work with the tribes working towards that goal, or use the chaos and side with the other tribes who aim to take advantage of the whole situation.

