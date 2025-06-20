The NBA 2K25 Rivet City MyPARK Event has returned, giving players a chance to earn 2XP, 2XREP, VC, and more by playing at the Event Center this weekend. As long as you play one game in Rivet City during the weekend, you'll earn a ton of rewards. But what exactly can you earn from participating in this event? We'll explain everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 Rivet City Rough Riders event.

NBA 2K25 Rivet City Rough Riders MyPARK Event Details – VC, 2XP, 2XP REP, & More

Rivet City is back! ⚙️ Get to the Event Center to pick up these rewards after just one game in Rivet City Park plus get 2XP & 2XREP!

The NBA 2K25 Rivet City Rough Riders MyPARK Event has returned. Throughout the weekend, you'll earn 2XP and 2XREP for all matches played. Furthermore, if you play just one game during the event, you'll receive even more rewards like:

5,000 VC

Rivet City Rough Riders Basketball

5 Gatorade Boosts

5 Skill Boosts

Rivet City Rough Riders Banner

XP and REP will be important for improving your MyPLAYER and unlocking all sorts of rewards. This event offers a great opportunity to earn both fast! And of course, VC is by far the most important asset to NBA 2K25 in general, as it's used in both MyTEAM and MyCAREER.

Rivet City is just one of four MyPARKs that offered an event throughout 2K25's lifespan. The developers have brought it back, with all the rewards still intact for you to earn. Rivet City is just one of four different MyPARKs players balled out in throughout the seasons. They include:

Old Town – Season 1

Sunset Beach – Season 2

Rivet City – Season 3

Old Town MyPARK Championship – Season 4

MyPARK is just one of many features coming back from previous NBA 2K titles. 2K25 also brings back MyCOURT, which is where you can shoot some hoops before heading out into the City. It's also customizable, with more designs you can earn via Season rewards and more.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 Rivet City Rough Riders event this weekend. We wish you the best of luck in earning 2XP, 2XREP, and VC. Enjoy playing at Rivet!

