We've got the Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals Game 7 results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will win. It all comes down to this, as we have just one game remaining in the season.

Indiana took Game 6, tying the series up and winning their last home game of the series. The Thunder lost control of their 3-2 (their first in the series), but will return home for their last game. Both teams have a great shot of winning it all this weekend. But for now, we just want to see who 2K thinks will win.

Who wins Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Finals Game 7 according to NBA 2K25?

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, 110-108.

In perhaps one of our closest simulations ever, the Thunder managed to hold off a late-game comeback from the Pacers. While the Pacers never actually took a lead, they were close in the final minutes. In fact, OKC almost lost control of an 11-point lead.

But in the end, Tyrese Haliburton missed the game-tying shot in the final seconds. Had he made it, the game would've went to Overtime. And perhaps the results would've been different.

But now the Thunder can hoist the virtual Larry O'Brien trophy thanks to their valiant efforts in the postseason.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL IND 24 27 29 28 108 OKC 30 26 30 24 110

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 52 points in the win while earning 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block. To nobody's surprise, he was OKC's most important player on the court, and he excelled when they needed him most. Jalen Williams added another 19 points to the board while earning four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Overall, the Thunder rallied behind their best players one last time to achieve victory.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 33 points in the loss. Additionally, he earned nine rebounds and five assists. Tyrese Haliburton dropped another 23 points, but missed the one vital shot needed to tie the game. Overall, the Pacers did play well to comeback, through struggled to take a single lead in the final game of the season.

Additionally, check out some of the game stats from our Pacers vs. Thunder Game 7 results:

Pacers STAT Thunder 37/74 (50%) Field Goals 42/86 (49%) 11/27 (41%) Three Pointers 8/21 (38%) 23/28 (82%) Free Throws 18/23 (78%) 6 Offensive Rebounds 14 35 Defensive Rebounds 36 3 Steals 9 3 Blocks 3 11 (10) Turnovers (Points Off) 9 (12) 14 Team Fouls 15

0 Biggest Lead 11 24:28 Time of Possession 23:31

With the win, the Thunder are your 2025 NBA Finals Champions.

Article Continues Below

It's been a long time coming for a team that's had so much superstar talent over the years. While the road wasn't easy, they proved that they were, without a doubt, the best team in the league. The Pacers put up a good fight, but OKC's star-studded roster did just enough to win it all.

But now they head to the offseason, where it starts all over. After a much-needed celebration, the Thunder will need to prepare for next season. Winning one Championship is nice, but two sounds better.

Meanwhile, the Pacers' season comes to an end at the very last game of the season.

Indiana had quite a run this year. They defeated the #1 ranked Cavaliers before beating the Knicks to advance to the Finals. With players like Haliburton, Siakam, and more, this is a great roster brimming with depth. Unfortunately, they were just short of getting that ring.

Now they head to the offseason with hopes of building an even better team. That'll be quite difficult, as will managing player health. But if the Pacers want to make it back to this stage, they'll have to do everything they did this year and more to succeed.

The series has now concluded, as the 2024-225 NBA season has come to an end. Thus concludes our simulations for the 2024-2025 NBA season. But stay tuned, as we'll continue to do the same next year when NBA 2K26 rolls around.

That wraps up our Pacers vs. Thunder Game 7 results according to NBA 2K25. We hope you enjoyed our simulation.

These sims also provide a way for us to improve these predictions by experimenting with CPU sliders. We're always looking for ways to improve, but you can never truly predict what's going to happen. This postseason in particular was full of exciting moments and surprises.

If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, there's still plenty of rewards to earn in MyTEAM and MyCAREER via Season 7. Additionally, always stay tuned for new episodes of 2KTV to earn some VC.

Lastly for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.